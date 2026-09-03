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Pennsylvania state and local leaders are racing to alert hundreds of thousands of people who will be subject to new federal work requirements under the Medicaid health insurance program.

The state Department of Human Services recently began mailing formal notices to more than 700,000 residents who are covered in the Medicaid expansion population. The expansion covers adults ages 19-64 with low incomes, even if they don’t have children, aren’t disabled and aren’t pregnant.

After January, many adults in this group will have to prove that they work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month in order to keep their health insurance.

Each mailing notice lists specific people in the household who are currently enrolled in a Medicaid plan and who may be affected by the new federal eligibility rules, which were passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

The letters instruct people to update their contact information on file through the state’s MYCOMPASS PA mobile app or by phone, and to check if they might qualify for an exemption to the work rules.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to protecting access to health care for Pennsylvanians and helping Medicaid recipients affected by these dangerous changes navigate the new rules and program requirements to stay covered,” DHS spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said in a statement. “Good health is essential to finding and keeping a job, and Medicaid makes that possible for hundreds of thousands of people across our Commonwealth.”

Generating awareness about Medicaid changes in Philly

Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance or HealthChoices in Pennsylvania, is a public program funded by the state and federal government, and managed by state agencies.

In Philadelphia, about 183,000 people fall into the Medicaid expansion group.

Philadelphia leaders say the city’s role is to amplify awareness about the new federal changes and minimize the negative impacts of the new law, said Crystal Yates-Gale, first deputy managing director at the Managing Director’s Office.

A big part of that is making sure Philadelphians are getting the latest updates and information about the new work requirements and eligibility renewals, she said.

“Our goal is to use all of our platforms, all of our connections to Philadelphians, to let people know that the changes are coming and also ask for their help to let others know,” Yates-Gale said. “Open your mail, download the COMPASS app, and make sure your address is current on file.”