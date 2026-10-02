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Paul White, 38, of Ringoes, New Jersey, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes joint pain, instability and chronic fatigue. He juggles his physical therapy appointments with working part-time as a handyman and is constantly struggling to pay his bills.

When new federal Medicaid reporting requirements begin Jan. 1, White, who is on Medicaid, will have to fill out new forms on a new schedule. He’s afraid that he will wind up making a mistake and lose his health coverage and won’t be able to pay for his medication.

“I will be bed-ridden. I will lose my housing. I will probably lose my ability to keep gas in my car,” he said. “I will be homeless. I will be destitute. I will be unable to function and probably die.”

New Medicaid rules

Dr. Stephen Cha, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services, said the new rules will affect about 30% of adults on Medicaid between the age of 19 and 64, or as many as 300,000 people.

“They may need to prove that they are working or volunteering or attending school, or some other qualifying requirement for that community engagement,” he said.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed by Congress last year created new requirements and conditions for patients seeking to enroll in Medicaid, including new work requirements.

Cha said over $1 trillion was cut from Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and other federal programs.

“The way these cuts work primarily is throwing a whole bunch of new paperwork at Medicaid beneficiaries, and establishing many new requirements,” he said. “Most people are not going to be able to fill out all the paperwork and unfortunately, [they] are going to lose coverage despite actually remaining eligible.”