Philly tenants are fighting to limit AI in property management. Here’s why

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As part of a broader campaign, housing advocates in Philadelphia are pushing to restrict how property managers use artificial intelligence to operate apartment buildings.

The nascent effort has two main targets.

Advocates want to bar property managers from using AI for maintenance requests, which they say can misrepresent those requests and leave tenants without an accurate paper trail.

They’re also fighting to stop property managers from using artificial intelligence to tabulate rental arrears, which anecdotally has left tenants being accused of delinquency or assessed late fees.

The grassroots campaign, launched by the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, is rooted in improving accountability and transparency amid an affordable housing crisis that has made moving increasingly difficult for low-income tenants.

It also comes as a resurgent tenant movement continues to grow and gain political influence in a city where nearly half of all residents are renters.

“They’re obviously doing this to cut down on costs, so they don’t have to spend money on a property manager or a maintenance worker talking to a tenant. But the tenant’s not getting any of the benefits,” said Vincent Montoya, an organizer with Philadelphia DSA.

Advocates, including members of DSA’s Citywide Tenant Union, are working with City Council members to draft legislation they hope to get introduced this session, potentially after the body’s holiday break.

In the meantime, here’s what else to know about the use of AI in property management in Philadelphia.