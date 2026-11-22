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The Delaware River Port Authority has approved a five-year budget plan totaling more than $800 million to improve PATCO’s High Speed Line and four bridges over the Delaware River.

DRPA’s Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to advance the plan including a $178.7 million capital budget for 2027. With the funding in place, 181 projects including track, station and equipment upgrades can get underway.

“Our communities depend on our bridges and PATCO every day,” DRPA Chief Executive Officer John T. Hanson said in a release. “The Ben Franklin Bridge marked its 100th anniversary this year, reminding us of our responsibility to care for these assets. These investments will help keep them safe and reliable today and leave them in good condition to serve future generations.”

The following projects will be funded under the five-year, $802.7 million capital budget.

Walt Whitman Bridge and Ben Franklin Bridge fender and pier rehabilitation: $255 million to strengthen protection against vessel impacts; $150 million for the Walt Whitman Bridge and $105 million for the Ben Franklin Bridge

Commodore Barry Bridge painting and rehabilitation: $68 million to remove lead-based paint and apply protective coating to keep steel from corroding

Ben Franklin Bridge deck resurfacing and joint rehabilitation: $80 million for roadway improvements and rehabilitation of bridge expansion joints, with $15 million allocated for 2027

PATCO interlocking and track rehabilitation: $35 million to rehabilitate track and the locations where trains move between tracks

Betsy Ross Bridge painting and steel repairs: $10 million to preserve structural steel and protective coatings

PATCO viaduct preservation: $5 million to rehabilitate the structures supporting elevated tracks in Collingswood and Westmont

Woodcrest Station platform rehabilitation: $3.5 million for continued platform improvements

PATCO embankment, drainage and retaining wall rehabilitation: $3 million to address drainage and erosion along the rail line

“Our bridges and PATCO are in great shape, and we intend to keep them that way,” Hanson said. “Preventive maintenance and biennial inspections help us identify what needs attention. We make sure that work gets funded. That’s what this capital plan is about.”

The board is scheduled to vote on DRPA’s and PATCO’s 2027 operating budgets during a Dec. 9 meeting.