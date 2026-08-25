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On a humid weekday in early August, a couple dozen tenants filed through the glass front doors of a corner office building on Spring Garden Street to deliver a petition and a stark message to New Age Realty Group, the landlord for Florence Gardens Apartments in West Philadelphia.

Minutes later, the company’s property manager, Eric Hanson, emerged from a back room to face the peaceful group, now stuffed inside the company’s narrow waiting area.

He wasn’t expecting them.

“We are forming, at this point, a tenants union in order to have solidarity with each other and in order to get proper living conditions within the building that we rent from you,” said Jared Winters, a server and student who rents a two-bedroom apartment at Florence Gardens with his partner.

“Got you,” Hanson calmly replied. “Let me give you my card and then you guys can set up a time where you can come in.”

The brief confrontation, scheduled after a couple months of organizing, ended soon afterward with tenants feeling mostly satisfied that they had, at the very least, declared their union and gotten the ball rolling on negotiating a new lease with New Age, their top goal.

In doing so, the group became Philadelphia’s newest tenant association, adding to a growing movement propelled by the city’s ongoing housing crisis and broader affordability issues nationwide.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, considered a major turning point in the resurgence of tenant unions nationwide, the number of tenant unions in Philadelphia has grown from about five known associations to upward of 20.

These groups are largely composed of working-class residents and were formed through a variety of models. Some are autonomous, launched organically by tenants at the same apartment building without any outside guidance. Others are the products of partnerships with a variety of tenant rights groups.

Hundreds of renters are also members of an informal citywide union, which often targets specific landlords that have properties across Philadelphia.

The group at Florence Gardens is one of five with ties to the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. While it’s one of the city’s youngest, organizers say that distinction won’t last long in a city with an aging housing stock, where nearly half of all residents are renters, many of whom can’t afford to move.

“Tenants are really pushed against the wall and realizing that the only choice they have is to come together,” said Vincent Montoya, an organizer with Philadelphia DSA.