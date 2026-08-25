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Two people in Lancaster County have died from measles-associated complications, Pennsylvania health leaders announced Tuesday.

They are the first fatal cases linked to the highly infectious viral disease seen in the commonwealth in 35 years, officials said.

Both people were unvaccinated, according to health experts. State Department of Health officials said they will not release information about their ages or identities to “protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.”

The two deaths come at a time when Lancaster County remains a hot spot for an ongoing measles outbreak. Since April, the county has recorded 177 measles infections.

There have been 393 total cases across 29 counties so far this year, according to state data.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” Dr. Debra Bogen, Secretary of Health, said in a statement. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness. We want to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”