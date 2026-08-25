Misrepresenting age and addictiveness

The news comes just two weeks after the attorney general’s office filed a similar lawsuit against TikTok, accusing that platform of similarly deceptive practices and addictive design features. This month, Montgomery County also filed a lawsuit against Meta, Snap, TikTok, Google and other tech companies, alleging that their social media platforms harm the mental health of the more than 180,000 minors who live there.

The new lawsuit alleges Snap — like TikTok — understates the frequency of sexual material, nudity, drug use and content involving suicide or self-harm to obtain a rating indicating that Snapchat is appropriate for users 13 and older.

Sunday argued that parents rely on those ratings because they cannot realistically investigate everything their children might encounter on each social media platform.

“Parents rely on these ratings in the app stores to inform those decisions about what platforms they want to direct their kids to and also direct their children away from,” he said.

The complaint targets several features that the state says encourage children to repeatedly open the app.

“During this investigation on Snapchat, we found a mountain of evidence indicating that Snapchat knows how addictive its platform is and knows their design successfully causes compulsive behavior,” Sunday said.

Among them are “Snapstreaks,” which track the number of consecutive days that two users exchange messages or photos. A flame icon disappears if users do not maintain the streak.

Sunday said the feature places a perceived value on children’s friendships and capitalizes on their fear of missing out.

“To a 13-, 14-, 15-year-old, social acceptance is everything,” Sunday said. “We allege this streak feature puts a tangible value on friendships and influences a child’s feelings of self-worth.”

In the statement, the spokesperson disputed the claim, stating that Snapchat operates differently from other social media.

“It opens to a camera, not a feed of content, and was built to encourage self-expression and authentic connection with friends,” the spokesperson said.