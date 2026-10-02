The Welcoming Center to release new report on immigration’s impact in Philadelphia region

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The Welcoming Center and WHYY are co-hosting an event next week focused on a new report that explores immigration’s impact on the economy and investment throughout the Philadelphia region.

It’s the second edition of the study on immigration in the region by The Welcoming Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that promotes immigration through economic integration.

In last year’s study, the center found that immigrants in Philadelphia and its four surrounding Pennsylvania counties have sparked economic growth and stemmed population loss over the past decade-plus.

The in-person event will be held at WHYY on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. Anuj Gupta, president and CEO of The Welcoming Center, will present findings from the report, including data on entrepreneurship, homeownership, investment, education, employment and more.

WHYY’s Cherri Gregg will moderate a panel discussion with Nicole Marcote, director of small business resource units at Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce; Saloni Tandon, director of research and analytics at the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia; and Zeke Hernandez, Max and Bernice Garchik Family Presidential Professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Registration is free and available online.