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Around 100 HIV/AIDS activists, many of whom arrived from New York by bus, massed around the north side of City Hall in Philly on Friday to demand an immediate reversal of federal cuts to Medicaid.

“It’s going to be a genocide,” said José Demarco, an almost 30-year member of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power’s Philadelphia chapter.

The organization, also known as ACT UP,, was formed in New York City in 1987 in response to lack of action by President Ronald Reagan’s administration regarding what was then a still-worsening AIDS epidemic.

Unlike other queer advocacy groups before it, ACT UP focused on radical, direct action. The immediacy of the AIDS epidemic, Demarco said, necessitated unprecedented activism.

Philadelphia’s chapter, formed in 1988, has remained particularly relevant while HIV/AIDS advocacy has faded from mainstream discourse.

Prevention Point Philadelphia, a Kensington-based needle exchange, was formed by ACT UP members in 1991 — at a time when the possession of syringes was a crime.

HIV-positive individuals today still face many of the same barriers as their late 20th-century counterparts, Demarco said.

“I’d love to see a return to serious direct action,” he said. “[At our last meeting,] we talked about how to get people to pay attention again, especially young people.”

Charles King, the CEO of HousingWorks, a New York nonprofit founded in 1990 to address homelessness among HIV-positive individuals with a housing-first model, reaffirmed the need for direct action.

“I’ve been arrested six times in Washington, D.C. [since Trump’s re-election.] I’d have been arrested more if D.C. police didn’t also hate the guy,” King said.

King, a fixture of HIV/AIDS activism since its earliest days, was one of the more than 1,000 ACT UP members who stormed the National Institutes of Health in 1990 in response to the slow pace of HIV research.

What’s been cut?

“The Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed by Congress earlier this year substantially altered existing Medicaid policies.

The bill cuts nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over 10 years; expands work requirements, including for HIV-positive individuals, excludes most legal noncitizen immigrants from coverage and requires recipients to reverify their eligibility every six months.

“Medicare, housing opportunities, research, they’re all being taken away,” Demarco said.