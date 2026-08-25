Trump Impact

At Philadelphia’s President’s House, an anniversary gathering remembers slavery in America while its history remains contested

Amid a dispute between federal and city officials over the site’s slavery exhibit, the gathering marked the anniversary of enslaved Africans’ arrival in America in 1619.

Roughly 100 people gathered next to the President's House Site at 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 25, 2026, for an event in remembrance of the 407th anniversary of first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Trump Impact

At Philadelphia’s President’s House, an anniversary gathering remembers slavery in America while its history remains contested

Amid a dispute between federal and city officials over the site’s slavery exhibit, the gathering marked the anniversary of enslaved Africans’ arrival in America in 1619.

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In remembrance of the first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America, dozens gathered at the President’s House Site at Independence Mall in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The first ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia on Aug. 25, 1619. An English privateer had captured the Africans from a Spanish slave ship and later traded them to English colonists in exchange for food.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition organized the gathering as a “solemn remembrance of those whose forced labor helped build the United States.”

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From a podium set up at 6th and Market streets, attorney Michael Coard spoke to those in attendance about the impact of slavery in America.

“Imagine you had a company,” Coard said. “And for 246 years from 1619 until 1865, you didn’t have to pay your employees a dime. Well, at the end of the day, you’d have a prosperous company too. America is that company.”

Many people are gathered on Independence Hall at the location of the President's House site.
Roughly 100 people gathered next to the President's House Site at 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 25, 2026, for an event in remembrance of the 407th anniversary of first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Many people are gathered on Independence Hall at the location of the President's House site.
Roughly 100 people gathered next to the President's House Site at 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 25, 2026, for an event in remembrance of the 407th anniversary of first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Michael Coard addresses the crowd at the President's House site.
Attorney Michael Coard held up a sign saying "Kutuina Akulu," which in the Kimbuntu language means "avenge ancestors." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

This year’s event carried the added weight of taking place at the historic site targeted by recent moves by President Donald Trump’s administration to remove panels detailing George Washington’s role as an enslaver.

The National Park Service removed the exhibit panels in January after Trump issued an executive order targeting what his administration described as “divisive” historical displays. The city filed a lawsuit the same day, arguing that the removal violated federal law and the agreement governing the site.

Earlier this month, city attorneys asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, which decided the case, to rehear its decision allowing the panels to be taken down. The city argues the ruling created a “Catch-22” that could allow federal agencies to take consequential actions while avoiding judicial review.

The current exhibit contains references to slavery and those enslaved by George Washington, but softens the first president’s views on slavery and puts more emphasis on the history of the executive mansion and early presidency.

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Black history tour guide Mijuel Johnson said there’s a direct line between what happened in Virginia 407 years ago and what took place at the President’s House Site just a few months ago.

“Our history is still under threat of being erased,” Johnson said. “Erased by people who would rather forget that it ever happened. We will not let that happen. The history of slavery in this nation is fundamental to this nation. The history of Black people in this nation is fundamental to this nation. And no, we cannot and we will not tolerate an attempt at erasure.”

Mijuel Johnson addresses the crowd at the President's House site.
Black history tour guide Mijuel Johnson discussed the importance of preserving history while speaking near the President's House Site, where panels discussing George Washington's involvement with slavery were replaced with ones softening the former president's views. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Many people are gathered on Independence Hall at the location of the President's House site.
Roughly 100 people gathered next to the President's House Site at 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 25, 2026, for an event in remembrance of the 407th anniversary of first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Molefi Kete Asante addresses the crowd at the President's House site.
Temple University professor Molefi Kete Asante criticized the Trump administration's role with the affected panels at the President's House Site on Aug. 25, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“I will not forget, and you [Trump] will not forget those nine Africans who stood, lived, worked and toiled on this soil,” said Temple University professor Molefi Kete Asante.

Asante said that once Trump exits office, the “truth will again reveal itself.”.

“And we will restore their image, and we will restore them to their rightful place,” he said. “So we have not come here to agitate, we have not come here to demonstrate, we have come here to commiserate.”

A van covered in a large advertisement for Avenging the Ancestors Coalition sits parked on the street near Independence Mall, near the site of the President's House.
Roughly 100 people gathered next to the President's House Site at 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 25, 2026, for an event in remembrance of the 407th anniversary of first documented enslaved Africans arriving in America. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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