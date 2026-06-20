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Johnson House Historic Site hosted its 20th annual Juneteenth Festival in Germantown, Philadelphia, on Saturday.

The house was a waystation on the Underground Railroad and is now a museum and a National Historic Landmark.

Cornelia Swinson, executive director of the nonprofit, said the site’s history made it well-suited to host Juneteenth celebrations — long before the city of Philadelphia and the federal government recognized the holiday commemorating the day when the last group of enslaved people in the United States learned about the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We do [the festival] because we’re a station on the Underground Railroad,” she said, noting that the Johnson House’s Juneteenth Festival is the oldest of its kind in Philadelphia. “There’s an authenticity that is connected to what we do.”

On Saturday, thousands of visitors enjoyed food and perused more than 80 vendors set up on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue, which was closed off to traffic. A main stage at Germantown Avenue and Johnson Street hosted a series of performers throughout the afternoon.