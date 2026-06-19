Two direct descendants of prominent abolitionists reflected on the legacy of slavery and the challenges facing Black Americans during a visit to WHYY on Juneteenth.

Kevin Douglass Greene, a descendant of Frederick Douglass, said he has little sympathy for people who believe they have lost rights or privileges, noting that African Americans spent generations fighting for basic rights and opportunities.

“I can’t feel sorry for … certain populations in the United States [who] felt that they lost their rights and privileges. Just think about the amount of time that it took for African Americans in this country to achieve those rights and privileges,” Douglass Greene said.

Douglass Greene said the glass ceiling that has long obstructed advancement for Black Americans has been covered in cement.

“It’s harder to get through cement than glass,” he said. “We just have to do better.”

Douglass Greene criticized the recent court ruling allowing the Trump administration to replace the President’s House Site exhibit focused on the nine people enslaved by George Washington, calling it a “whitewashing” of history.

“When the world, especially at this time – the 250th – comes into the United States and visits these different sites that they don’t want them to see — that this is part of what the history of what the United States is,” he said.