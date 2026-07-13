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Germantown unveiled a visitor center, the first of its kind in an outlying Philadelphia neighborhood.

The Germantown Historical Society has long used its Colonial Revival building on Market Square as its base of operations. With a new $100,000 interior renovation, the organization carved out a room where visitors can find maps and pamphlets to orient themselves to 20 neighborhood attractions and buy a Germantown-branded T-shirt.

“We did not have a dedicated visitor center,” said Executive Director Tuomi Forrest. “That was largely the impetus for this project, to create a physical space, a jumping off point where visitors — whether they’re from the neighborhood, from around the region or visiting from across the country — can come to learn more about what we have to offer across Northwest Philadelphia.”