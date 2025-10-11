From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than a dozen attendees lined up at the Salt Trail Philly table at Vernon Park on Saturday for the Carrying Our Grief event.

Participants were invited to write down what they were grieving on a sticky note. The notes were placed in a basket carried around on a group walk, and later burned.

The annual event is part of Salt Trails Philly mission to help those who feel isolated in grief connect with others in the community. Co-founder Naila Francis said she launched the organization to normalize grief and the grieving process.

“So many times we grieve alone and in isolation, and we think grief has to be very private in this culture,” she said. “When the truth is, grieving was always meant to be a communal practice. We just want to give the public spaces where they can come, without judgment, and be held by compassion and ritual and music and movement to help them process their grief.”

Salt Trails Philly hosts year-round events that include art making, participating in ancestral practices, storytelling and community gathering.

The organization’s first “Grief Processional” was in 2021. Although it was supposed to be an isolated event, Francis said “hunger” for the group’s offerings kept them going.

“[With this processional], we wanted to make a public statement that grieving is natural and normal and nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “And can we actually reclaim this as worthy of honor and worthy of lifting up in the same way that we talk about babies coming into our lives and weddings and meeting someone and falling in love? Grief is such a normal part of the human experience, why is it so stigmatized? So just wanting to help sort of break that stigma and invite people into places of care.”

Francis said the event is curated to give participants the agency to explore and express their grief in their own way.

“It’s not necessarily so much a space to learn about grief as a chance for people to really feel their grief and express it and move it,” she said. “We bring in singing, we bring in embodiment and meditation practices, and we often have drumming … it really is giving people multiple access points to tap into their grief.”