As part of an effort to reduce overdoses in the city, Philadelphia fire stations will soon offer easier access to medication designed to reverse an overdose.

Naloxone in Black is Philadelphia’s local version of Vital Strategies’ nationwide You Have the Power to Save Lives campaign.

The program makes naloxone available for free in newspaper-style boxes outside 61 city fire stations. The goal is to get the overdose-reversing drug into the hands of people who need it in communities where there’s a high volume of people who are in crisis.

“You don’t need to provide any information,” said Martin McCall, deputy commissioner for emergency medical services. “You just walk up, open the box and take what you need. When it comes to overdose prevention, this program will save lives.”

Philadelphia Chief Public Safety Officer Adam Geer said he’s got the life-saving drug everywhere.

“I’ve got some in my car, got some in my house, got some in my briefcase,” he said. “It’s with me and I’ve had to use it. I’ve had to be the only person who comes upon a situation who has it.”