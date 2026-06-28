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A measles outbreak in south and central Pennsylvania is growing, especially among unvaccinated children and adults.

Of the 84 measles cases the state has confirmed so far this year, 72 infections are linked to an outbreak that began in the area of Lebanon and Lancaster counties in late April.

State and local health officials say they’re racing to vaccinate as many people as possible who have not already been immunized and contain the spread of disease among those who are vulnerable.

“Our epidemiologists, our community health nurses, and our local partners are working diligently to get measles under control,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen during a visit to Lancaster on Friday. “We have a robust, proven contact tracing system in place, and we will not slow down until this outbreak is over.”

However, Bogen did not fully answer questions about the exact origin of this measles outbreak and why it might be specifically affecting the south-central region of the state.

What are symptoms of measles, and what does infection look like?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. People who have not gotten the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine or have compromised immune systems are most at risk of contracting and then spreading the disease.

Early signs of infection can appear about seven to 14 days after exposure and include cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a fever. Small white spots, called Koplik spots, may develop inside the mouth about two to three days after initial symptoms.

A skin rash, the hallmark of measles, appears on the head and other parts of the body about three to five days after first signs of illness, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The spots are usually flat, but sometimes raised, and not itchy.

Children and adults with measles may also have diarrhea or ear infections. While most people survive the disease, infection can lead to complications like pneumonia, encephalitis or brain swelling, deafness, intellectual disability and, in rare cases, death.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is among the local hospitals treating patients in the Pennsylvania measles outbreak.

Penn State infectious disease expert Dr. Fahmida McGann said some people have been hospitalized for several days for electrolyte abnormalities, kidney and liver dysfunction, and blood count abnormalities, “which left them exposed to serious organ failures, secondary infections, as well as bleeding.”