Lansdowne constable signed collaboration agreement with ICE a year ago

Borough officials initiated the process to pass the ordinance and codify its opposition to voluntarily working with ICE even as an independently elected constable in the borough is one of just two local law enforcement departments in Philadelphia’s collar counties to have an active collaboration agreement with ICE.

Jerome Fletcher, the Lansdowne constable, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fletcher signed a memorandum of agreement with ICE in the summer of 2025.

In Pennsylvania, constables are elected to six-year terms. The law enforcement officers have the power to make arrests without a warrant for a disturbance of peace. They also work with magistrate district judges and can serve civil papers, among other duties.

The Lansdowne constable’s agreement is under the program’s task force model, which provides training and funds to local law enforcement agencies and deputizes officers to carry out certain immigration enforcement duties.

As of Aug. 21, the agreement is active, according to ICE records.

According to U.S. Census data, immigrants make up 12.7% of the population of the tiny borough that spans just 1.2 square miles — more than 1.5 times the percentage of foreign-born residents in Pennsylvania.

Jessica M. Pointer, president of the Lansdowne Borough Council, told WHYY News that the constable “is in no way associated with our governing body” and works under the county, not the borough. But borough officials, she said, absorbed “the brunt of concerns” for residents who were opposed to collaborating with ICE and the constable’s participation in the 287(g) program.

“Although people understood it was no association, they still were concerned about their neighbors, their friends, whoever had to deal with ICE as an immigrant,” Pointer said. “This ordinance … says that our staff, our police department, or anybody a part of volunteering or governing or leading in this municipality could not offer our resources, or there will be some sort of … disciplinary action.”