Delco DA charges woman with stealing from Media Little League

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Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse announced charges Wednesday against a woman accused of stealing at least one check from the Media Little League in Pennsylvania.

“It is hard to imagine a more disappointing target for personal greed than an organization raising money for kids,” Rouse said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint, Robin Lyn Massing, 57, allegedly intercepted at least one of three Little League checks sent via a mailbox located in Upper Providence Township in May 2025. Massing, who is identified as “homeless” in the criminal complaint but has previously been listed as having an Audubon home address in court records, has yet to be apprehended.

In February, Media Little League was notified that one of the missing checks had been deposited via mobile deposit through the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. The deposit was recorded as $7,200. The check was originally written for $5,841.03 to pay a food vendor.

Fulton Bank contacted Media Little League in March 2026 to verify a suspicious transaction. Someone had attempted to cash a check for $7,227 at a Fulton Bank branch in Southampton. The check, which was originally made out for $600 to pay for a tournament in New Jersey, was denied and the bank opened an investigation.