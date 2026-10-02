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In early September, when the Academy of Natural Sciences announced it would close its natural history museum, the oldest in the country, scientists, teachers, passionate fans and elected officials were shocked and outraged. Leadership cited declining visitor numbers post-pandemic and rising costs. They said they had to close the museum to protect the financial future of the scientific research and collections.

Longtime staffers say there’s more to the story.

They agree that attendance did drop and that it’s always been expensive to run and maintain its century-old building. However, they also argue that missteps from the museum and Drexel leaders, such as a pivot in audience strategy, led to the institution’s gradual decline.

“There was a big push to not be known as the dinosaur museum in Philadelphia,” said Jacquie Genovesi, who had worked at the academy for 34 years until she was laid off last October.

She said the museum was long known as a place for kids and parents, but that there was then a push to attract new audiences, including adults without kids.

“It was a poor decision, and it didn’t need to be an ‘either or’; it should have been an ‘and.’ You can attract both, families with young children and dinosaur enthusiasts and adults who want to go to a more modern museum,” Genovesi said.

Instead, she said new initiatives, like a $3 million art gallery, came at the cost of programs and exhibits that attracted core audiences.

“There definitely were people at multiple different levels that were fighting to have the things that we knew visitors loved, to stay and be part of what we were doing,” she said.

Drexel and the Academy of Natural Sciences declined to make anyone available for an interview, and reiterated their previous statement that they did not decide to close the museum lightly, but had to do it because audience and visitor behavior changed after the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of running the museum continued to rise. They say these were “fundamental changes in the economics of the Academy’s operational model, costs that have imperiled the Academy’s ability to discharge its overall mission and preserve its legacy.”