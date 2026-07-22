Delaware declares measles outbreak as cases quickly climb to 4
Delaware had not recorded a single case of measles in more than a decade until this week, as outbreaks and infections nationwide grow.
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Delaware health officials have identified at least four cases of measles within a single week and declared an outbreak Wednesday.
All cases so far have been among unvaccinated adult men in Kent County.
Prior to July 20, Delaware had not recorded a single measles case in over a decade. This cluster of infections is happening at a time when the U.S. is on track to record the highest number of annual infections in 35 years.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against measles,” Christen Linke Young, state Department of Health and Social Services secretary, said in a statement earlier this week.
State agencies say they are conducting “extensive contact tracing” to identify other people who may have been exposed to those with measles while they were contagious.
The Delaware Division of Public Health will reach out to anyone who may have been exposed to confirm their vaccination status, provide educational resources and make health recommendations, when necessary, officials said.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. People who have gotten the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are considered protected against infection and illness.
People who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or pregnant, as well as infants too young to receive the vaccine, are most at risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
Delaware health officials are encouraging all residents to confirm their vaccination records, which they can do through the DelVAX Public Portal or with their doctors.
People can get measles vaccinations at health care offices, state Division of Public Health clinics and mobile health units.
Anyone showing signs of a measles infection should “seek immediate health care” by contacting a primary care provider, state leaders said.
Early symptoms can appear about seven to 14 days after exposure and include cough, runny nose, fever and red, watery eyes. Small white spots, called Koplik spots, may develop inside the mouth about two to three days after initial symptoms.
A skin rash, the hallmark of measles, appears on the head and other parts of the body about three to five days after the first signs of illness, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Delaware health experts recommend that sick residents call ahead to health care facilities before any in-person visits to notify medical teams about a suspected measles exposure.
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