Delaware declares measles outbreak as cases quickly climb to 4

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Delaware health officials have identified at least four cases of measles within a single week and declared an outbreak Wednesday.

All cases so far have been among unvaccinated adult men in Kent County.

Prior to July 20, Delaware had not recorded a single measles case in over a decade. This cluster of infections is happening at a time when the U.S. is on track to record the highest number of annual infections in 35 years.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against measles,” Christen Linke Young, state Department of Health and Social Services secretary, said in a statement earlier this week.

State agencies say they are conducting “extensive contact tracing” to identify other people who may have been exposed to those with measles while they were contagious.

The Delaware Division of Public Health will reach out to anyone who may have been exposed to confirm their vaccination status, provide educational resources and make health recommendations, when necessary, officials said.