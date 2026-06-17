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Two wastewater samples from the DELCORA Western Regional Treatment Plant in Chester tested positive for measles, the Delaware County Health Department announced Wednesday.

However, Delaware County officials have yet to identify someone with a confirmed case of the disease.

DELCORA collects and treats wastewater for approximately 500,000 people, including 46 municipalities in Delaware and Chester counties. DELCORA participates in the WasterwaterSCAN project, which is run by Stanford University.

The first detection was from a positive sample collected June 9. The second positive sample was collected June 11. The Delaware County Health Department is coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other partners to monitor the virus.