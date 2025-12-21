Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

It was a big year for housing legislation in Philadelphia City Council.

In 2025, lawmakers passed about a dozen measures aimed at increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing, cutting red tape for real estate developers and helping low-income renters looking for a new place to live.

Here’s a look at some of the legislation.

H.O.M.E. initiative

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s $2 billion housing plan was a major part of this year’s legislative calendar.

The plan, dubbed the Housing Opportunities Made Easy initiative, is rooted in creating and preserving 30,000 units amid an affordable housing crisis.

In June, during the final regular meeting before summer recess, lawmakers passed a measure that essentially authorized the city to borrow $800 million in bonds for H.O.M.E. It also details the dozens of programs set to receive funding under the multifaceted initiative, which is designed to help renters and homeowners keep a roof over their heads.

The legislation is considered the centerpiece of Parker’s housing plan.

During the final regular meeting of the year, council members approved funding for the first phase of H.O.M.E. The budget measure, parts of which were strongly opposed by Parker, calls for about $277 million in spending during the first year of the initiative.

Both measures put the city in the position to start borrowing for the plan sometime next year.

“It’s a win-win for the city of Philadelphia, and we’ll continue to work in partnership with the administration to address their issues and concerns, as well as members of City Council,” said Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Lawmakers must pass an amended version of the bond ordinance before the borrowing can start. Finance Director Rob Dubow has said that $400 million will be borrowed at a time.