Philly City Council poised to adopt proposal to create or preserve 30K housing units

The last regular council meeting is scheduled for June 12, though a special session may be added to the calendar to allow more time for negotiations and a final vote.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Council President Kenyatta Johnson told reporters he is optimistic about passing the budget and the mayor’s housing plan before the summer recess.

“All members of council are supportive of the H.O.M.E. plan, and so that’s a good start,” Johnson said. “And so it’s just working out details on what we all feel comfortable with in terms of supporting [the legislation].”

Lawmakers are expected to consider the budget and five bills tied to the H.O.M.E. initiative during committee hearings next week. The list includes zoning and parking measures, as well as the bond issuance.

The bond bill, the centerpiece of the proposal, also details a service agreement between the city and the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, which will be the bondholder. The arrangement enables the loan to be secured without voters first approving a ballot measure.

The measure also includes a provision that would give council oversight over the funding and how it is administered.

“Making sure members have input and making sure it’s collaborative in this process,” Johnson said.

If lawmakers adopt the mayor’s housing proposal, the redevelopment authority is expected to borrow about $400 million at a time, with the first tranche coming in the fall and the second about two years later. That split could change before a final vote, however.

Finance Director Rob Dubow has said the bond issuance would ultimately cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion when interest is taken into account. While rates will vary, he said there would be an average of $25 million a year in interest payments over 20 years.

Parker has transmitted a sixth bill to City Council, but that legislation has yet to be introduced. The measure, which the mayor has called “the elephant in the room,” is connected to the mayor’s proposal to create a list of city-owned properties that could be disposed of without legislation from a district councilmember.