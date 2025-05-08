Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Lawmakers on Wednesday took aim at Mayor Cherelle Parker’s ambitious housing proposal, asking pointed questions about the plan’s timing, how its programs are funded and the private sector’s role in rounding out what would be an unprecedented public investment.

The $2 billion proposal, called the Housing Opportunities Made Easy initiative, or H.O.M.E., is the mayor’s response to Philadelphia’s ongoing housing crisis. Formally launched in February, it calls on the city to borrow $800 million in bonds to fund dozens of programs largely aimed at achieving a singular goal: creating and preserving 30,000 units of housing.

The mayor wants City Council to pass the plan in tandem with the city’s next budget, which must be approved by July 1, the start of the next fiscal year. But unlike the budget, there is no requirement for lawmakers to pass the mayor’s housing proposal by then.

During Wednesday’s budget hearing, the second dedicated to H.O.M.E., Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke questioned the administration’s timeline, saying such a comprehensive proposal would likely benefit from more time under the microscope.

“Why is there such a quick timeline on this? Wouldn’t it make more sense for us to have a robust engagement process to help decide the best focus for this funding, and then agree on a more informed and focused plan later in the fall or in the winter?” said O’Rourke, one of Council’s fiercest housing advocates.

“It really feels like we’re kind of rushing this,” he added.

Administration officials pushed back strongly, insisting there is no time to spare given the great need for housing in Philadelphia, which remains the poorest big city in the country.

“We have a crisis and we want to address it now,” said Tiffany Thurman, Parker’s chief of staff. “We don’t want to be paralyzed by inaction.”

Thurman’s response echoed her prepared remarks, which reiterated that Philadelphia is short an estimated 17,000 housing units. She also told council members a “massive portion of the city’s housing stock is old, getting older and in desperate need of repairs” at a time when incomes are not keeping pace and thousands are cost-burdened.

Nearly 500,000 units were built before 1960 and almost 300,000 before 1940, Thurman said.