Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has officially notched its first major policy victory.

After two budget hearings and hours of private negotiations, City Council on Thursday approved legislation crucial to the mayor’s signature housing proposal, a $2 billion strategy centered on creating and preserving 30,000 units during Parker’s time in office.

The Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. initiative, is backed by an $800 million bond — dollars the administration hopes to pair with additional public funds and $1 billion worth of city land and assets.

The funding, which is expected to start flowing in the fall, is in addition to the city’s $6.8 billion budget, which lawmakers also passed Thursday after reaching a deal last week.

Here’s what else you need to know: