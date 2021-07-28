How repairing homes reduced crime in Philly neighborhoods

Historically segregated blocks of Philadelphia saw crime rates drop by nearly 22% after even just a single home on the block received city-funded repairs, according to research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the research found that when a home got a structural fix such as a roof rehab through Philadelphia’s Basic Systems Repair Program, total crime dropped by 21.9% on that block. As the number of repaired houses on a block increased, instances of crime fell even further.

Dr. Eugenia South, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, treats gun violence victims in the ER and wrote the article with several co-authors.

South said the research proves that investing in home repairs can make a difference in reducing the number of bleeding people she sees in her hospital’s trauma bays. In July, the city mourned the 300th homicide of 2021, indicating the city is on pace to set a grim record in the number of lives lost to murder this year. A disproportionate number of people lost to violence in the city are African Americans living in ZIP codes that have never received the same level of resources as areas with larger populations of white residents.

“If Black Lives Matter, we have to invest in Black neighborhoods, and that is not a small investment. That is a large investment to make up for decades and decades of disinvestment,” South said.