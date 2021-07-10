After decades of crashes and neglected roads, West Philly in line for repair funds

For Mantua residents like De’Wayne Drummond, the intersection at 34th Street and Haverford Avenue in Mantua has always felt dangerous.

Drivers cruising the roadway heading southbound often speed into the residential neighborhood.

“It has been like Daytona 500 coming down 34th Street for years,” said Drummond, president of the Mantua Civic Association.

Now, a $4 million infusion from the federal government could bring the changes needed to slow things down. Thanks to U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, the $715 billion INVEST in America Act includes $4 million for the newly launched Mantua Traffic Safety Project.

“It’s time for this traffic to be slowed down and we get it under control,” said Drummond.

Mantua is one of four neighborhoods in West Philadelphia set to receive traffic safety investments totaling $13 million if INVEST becomes law. A city project on Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Bryn Mawr Avenue would also receive $4 million. The project is under design, and the funding would pay for improvements such as repaving and restriping, concrete bump-outs, and a parking-protected bike lane.