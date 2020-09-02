After his 25-year-old daughter was struck and killed in a hit and run last weekend, Cobbs Creek resident Cravante Reynolds wanted to fill the sky with her favorite colors. He organized a vigil at the Camden Waterfront, invited all her friends and packed an entire rental truck full of red, pink and white balloons.

Hundreds of family, friends and neighbors turned out to the Thursday evening vigil to celebrate Avante Reynolds. Before they released a truckload of balloons under the Ben Franklin Bridge, guests sang and exchanged tearful hugs — remembering the creative young mother who left behind a 2-month-old baby and memories of a “big personality.”

“When you seen Avante, you seen Avante,” recalled her uncle, Ernest Bowen. “You knew that was Avante. Orange hair, pink hair, her shows on YouTube. Everybody’s seen that.”

Recalling his niece, Bowen said Reynolds was always dressed to the nines in original outfits, always the first to jump into a dance contest. She was authentic and charismatic, his “little star.” Her vigil brought out loved ones who wrote original songs as tribute to remember her vibrant personality.

Overcome with shock and grief, Bowen said he had visited the site of his niece’s death almost every day.

“I’m there every day, at 10 ‘o’ clock, 2 ‘o’ clock in the morning,” he said. “We want justice. We gotta slow down. All of us gotta slow down.”

Reynolds was killed on Aug. 21 while trying to cross Cobbs Creek Parkway — a four-lane highway that runs alongside a public park through residential neighborhoods home to thousands of families, most of them Black. The 12-mile state road that connects Delaware County to Market Street via West Philly is one of the city’s deadliest thoroughfares. Less than a month before Reynolds died, another accident on the parkway killed two people and injured three more.

“We call it Nascar,” said Lisa Love, block captain of the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. “People have been hit and killed before. We’ve seen all kinds of things.”

Between 2012 and 2016, the parkway saw 155 crashes, according to a Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission report. The roadway is listed on Vision Zero’s High Injury Network, a database of 12% of Philly’s streets where more than 50% of traffic fatalities have occurred.

Love and other neighbors neighbors in the area — much of which was subject to 20th century redlining policies that reinforced racial segregation and reduced property values — said they’ve lobbied the city and the state for decades to make the roadway safer. In return, they’ve gotten only tiny improvements that they say haven’t made much of a difference. It’s an example of a troubling nationwide phenomenon: Communities of color don’t get access to traffic safety measures with the same ease as predominantly white neighborhoods.

“Black folks are dying in neighborhoods based on getting hit by cars when it seems like the community has been asking for traffic calming measures for a while,” said Tamika Butler, a civil rights attorney and former executive director of the Los Angeles Bicycle Coalition who now consults on equitable transportation issues. “That’s another form of racism in this country.”

Philadelphia traffic fatality statistics back Butler. The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia found that almost half of the streets listed in the Vision Zero High Injury Network — comprising the most dangerous roads in the city — are in communities of color, many of which also struggle with higher rates of poverty and lower property values that trace back to the redlining practices that diverted investment in the 20th century.