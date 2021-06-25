Philly Council passes protections for Doctors’ Row Black historic district

Philadelphia City Council has passed a one-year demolition moratorium for South Philadelphia’s “Doctors’ Row,” ahead of the creation of the city’s first historic district based primarily on the history of Black Philadelphians.

The stretch of Christian Street saw many prominent Black Philadelphians purchase homes in the late 19th and 20th centuries, including a number of physicians, architect Julian Abele, and the famed Rev. Charles Tindley.

The legislation passed on Thursday, was introduced by South Philly Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and aims to bar complete demolitions of buildings fronting Christian St., from Broad to 20th Street, for a term of one year or until the creation of a similarly prescribed historic district. This section of Christian Street, composed mainly of three-story rowhouses and several churches, has seen several notable demolitions and a general increase in teardowns as the surrounding Graduate Hospital neighborhood has gentrified.

“Some of them have been slated for redevelopment, so as a result, we began looking at the preservation of historic landmarks along Christian Street,” Johnson said in a hearing about the legislation. “A significant amount of prominent African Americans have lived in that particular area throughout the ages.”