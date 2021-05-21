Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is proposing a one-year demolition moratorium for South Philly’s “Doctors’ Row,” a stretch of Christian Street settled in the 19th century by prominent Black Philadelphians such as famed architect Julian Abele and Rev. Charles Tindley.

But the temporary ban on teardowns is also a likely prelude to a permanent historic district, which preservationists say would be the city’s first based mainly on the history of Black Philadelphians.

The large rowhouses of Doctors’ Row run between Broad to 20th Street, a section of the city undergoing rapid change as developers snap up increasingly valuable real estate with visions of condos and luxury renovations.

Johnson described his proposal, introduced at a Thursday City Council session, as a reaction to these homes coming under increasing threat of demolition. Earlier this year, a developer began demolition of a home adjacent to Abele’s former residence. While the architect’s home is historically protected, most neighboring structures are not.

“Some of them have been slated for redevelopment so as a result, we began looking at the preservation of historic landmarks along Christian Street,” Johnson said in a hearing last week. “A significant amount of prominent African Americans have lived in that particular area throughout the ages.”