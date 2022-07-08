A long-delayed paving project in South Philly will get underway next month after 67 meetings and 12,000 contacts with residents in the area.

The work along Washington Avenue will change the flow of half of the street, between 4th and 12th streets, putting that stretch on what the city calls a “road diet.” That means lanes will be cut down from five to three, with new elements added in, including protected bike lanes, traffic calming measures, and efforts designed to make it safer for pedestrians.

Michael Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure, and sustainability, gave an update on the plan via videoconference Friday morning. He said the disjointed plan would be implemented between 4th and 11th streets with the block between 11th and 12th as sort of a transition area.