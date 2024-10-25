Philadelphia City Council passes ‘Get Out the Bike Lane’ bill

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Members of the Philadelphia City Council passed the “Get Out the Bike Lane” bill on Thursday.

The legislation increases the penalties for parking or even temporarily stopping in bike lanes.

Violators would be fined $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other neighborhoods.

If it is signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker, the bill would go into effect immediately.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced the bill following the death of CHOP Doctor Barbara Friedes in July. A driver killed her while she was biking at 18th and Spruce streets.