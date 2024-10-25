Philadelphia City Council passes ‘Get Out the Bike Lane’ bill

If the mayor signs it into law, violators would be fined $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other neighborhoods.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 24, 2024
Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson gestures as he speaks at the podium at City Council chambers at City Hall

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson presides over his first meeting as president. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Members of the Philadelphia City Council passed the “Get Out the Bike Lane” bill on Thursday.

The legislation increases the penalties for parking or even temporarily stopping in bike lanes.

Violators would be fined $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other neighborhoods.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

If it is signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker, the bill would go into effect immediately.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced the bill following the death of CHOP Doctor Barbara Friedes in July. A driver killed her while she was biking at 18th and Spruce streets.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate