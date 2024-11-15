How PECO billing issues are being handled

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dozens of consumers continue to complain to the Action News Troubleshooters that they haven’t received a PECO bill in many months.

Some of these consumers have been waiting up to six months for their bills. When they finally do get their balance, they are experiencing sticker shock. So we reached out to PECO for some answers.

Cheryl Thomas, of Springfield, Delaware County, hasn’t received a bill since May.

“I proceeded to call them every couple of weeks, sitting online, sitting on hold for 30, 35, 40 minutes,” she said.

And she’s not alone. Steve Ritter, Berwyn, Chester County, is in the same boat.

“So for June, July, August, September, and October, we have not received a bill for gas or electric charges,” said Ritter.

And when a bill does come, it’s enormous. One consumer told the Troubleshooters she owes $1,000.

“As we resolve the billing issues that are causing the delays. Some customers may receive bills for multiple months, which are higher than they expect,” explained Tom Brubaker of PECO. “We transitioned to a new customer information system and currently there are approximately 10,000 customers who have bills that have been delayed 30 days or more.”