Crews work to repair water main break in Northern Liberties

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Northern Liberties section of the city.

Philadelphia Water Department was called out to the 1100 block of North 4th Street around 9 a.m. Sunday for a 20″ broken main.

Video from Chopper 6 shows flooding in the area of the break.

According to the water department, a vehicle is stuck in the street where it is compromised, and the sidewalk is also heavily damaged.

Water was reported in multiple properties, and crews are assisting with pumping the water out of those buildings.

According to the Philadelphia Water Department, no properties are currently without water.

Girard Avenue is closed in that area.

The main break is also impacting SEPTA’s Route 15 trolley that runs along Girard Avenue.

There is currently no estimated time for the repair to be completed.