A 300-ton mass of metal snaked its way through an industrial section of Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Thursday, on the back of a remote-controlled truck bed.

The machinery is a spare electric transformer that PECO keeps on hand in case an active one nearby fails. But three years ago, the backup transformer was swamped with floodwaters as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pushed the Schuylkill River over its banks.

Contractors guided the transformer from its location just yards from the river to a new site about a block away outside the floodplain. The move is part of PECO’s efforts to ready its infrastructure for a warmer climate.

“Our equipment has been designed 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago,” said Bill Patterer, PECO’s vice president of projects and contracts. “What we’re seeing today is different.”

Climate change is driving more intense hurricanes, more extreme rain and sea level rise — which can threaten critical power infrastructure. Meanwhile, climate solutions like electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as demand for more air conditioning during increasingly hot summers, are expected to put more strain on the grid.

The relocation of the backup transformer in Grays Ferry is part of a more than $250 million project to improve the resilience of PECO’s infrastructure. It’s partially funded by a $100 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with the rest paid for by PECO ratepayers.