Amid an ongoing housing crisis, state lawmakers are again pushing for Pennsylvania to launch a home repair program to help residents preserve their properties.

Identical legislation in the House and Senate calls for the creation of the Pennsylvania Home Preservation Grant Program. If passed, local entities could apply for state funding to help homeowners with low-to-moderate incomes, including those with habitability issues and people who want to improve their home’s energy or water efficiency.

A total of $50 million would be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, or DCED, which would also operationalize the program.

“Being able to disperse funds to homeowners who have critical needs to their homes can mean the difference between them being able to stay in their homes and them losing their homes,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, who introduced the bill.

The legislation has bipartisan and bicameral support. But its future is uncertain as intense budget negotiations continue with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, which proposed the $50 million program and could seek to fold funding for it into the final budget deal it strikes with lawmakers.

The governor advocated for the program during his budget address in February. He noted that almost 60% of homes in Pennsylvania were built before 1970, then highlighted the plight of a homeowner in Lawrence County who can’t afford to fix her leaky roof.

“We can help her. We can solve this problem. I know you see the needs in your communities,” Shapiro said.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger, in a statement, said that the Shapiro administration is “working to ensure that every Pennsylvanian has access to a safe and affordable roof over their head.” He said the program would help more residents stay in their homes, grow local economies and “lift up the entire Commonwealth.”