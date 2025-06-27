Studio 2 Extra: Pa.’s budget will be late…again
For the fourth year in a row, lawmakers are in a deadlock over funding the Keystone State. Much of the fight in Harrisburg is over skill games and transit including SEPTA.Listen 6:17
Pennsylvania lawmakers will once again miss the June 30th deadline to pass the state budget. The budget proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro includes major investments in public education and human services, money to fund public transit, and taxing electronic skill games which are found at many corner stores.
Will this year’s deadlock last longer than two weeks? On this Studio 2 Extra, co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent gets the latest on budget talks in Harrisburg.
Guest:
Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for SpotlightPA (@stephenj_caruso)
