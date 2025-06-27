Studio 2 Extra: Pa.’s budget will be late…again

For the fourth year in a row, lawmakers are in a deadlock over funding the Keystone State. Much of the fight in Harrisburg is over skill games and transit including SEPTA.

Air Date: June 27, 2025 1:30 pm
Listen 6:17
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his budget address for the 2025-26 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania lawmakers will once again miss the June 30th deadline to pass the state budget. The budget proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro includes major investments in public education and human services, money to fund public transit, and taxing electronic skill games which are found at many corner stores.

Will this year’s deadlock last longer than two weeks? On this Studio 2 Extra, co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent gets the latest on budget talks in Harrisburg.

Guest:

Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for SpotlightPA (@stephenj_caruso)

Avi Wolfman-Arent is the co-host of WHYY's "Studio 2"

