Thousands of Pennsylvania residents who rely on food stamps have been scrambling to find work or prove they are unable to work amid changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

New work requirements under the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” mean recipients must prove they volunteer, participate in an education or workforce development program, or work at least 20 hours a week. The federal budget bill was passed by Republicans in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in July.

Close to 144,000 Pennsylvania residents, and as many as 45,000 Philadelphians, could lose their food stamps, according to state and city officials.

SNAP recipients can seek medical and caregiver exemptions. However, advocates are concerned people’s’ benefits may be wrongly terminated because their eligibility hasn’t been documented.

“There’s definitely still a concern that some people are not aware of these changes, that maybe they aren’t going to get their documentation in time, even if they qualify for an exemption or they’re compliant,” said Mackenzie Libbey, a staff attorney at Community Legal Services.

WHYY News asked CLS what people need to know about the changes, and how to file an appeal.

What are the work requirements?

SNAP recipients who work and earn more than $217.50 per week before taxes can still receive their benefits. Everyone else must submit documentation proving they volunteer or work 20 hours a week or lose their benefits after three months.

Philadelphia residents previously were exempt from work requirements due to the city’s rates of unemployment. However, the federal government has removed the city’s waiver.