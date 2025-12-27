New SNAP requirements may end your benefits. Here’s what you need to know
As many as 45,000 Philadelphians are at risk of losing their SNAP benefits.
Thousands of Pennsylvania residents who rely on food stamps have been scrambling to find work or prove they are unable to work amid changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
New work requirements under the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” mean recipients must prove they volunteer, participate in an education or workforce development program, or work at least 20 hours a week. The federal budget bill was passed by Republicans in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in July.
Close to 144,000 Pennsylvania residents, and as many as 45,000 Philadelphians, could lose their food stamps, according to state and city officials.
SNAP recipients can seek medical and caregiver exemptions. However, advocates are concerned people’s’ benefits may be wrongly terminated because their eligibility hasn’t been documented.
“There’s definitely still a concern that some people are not aware of these changes, that maybe they aren’t going to get their documentation in time, even if they qualify for an exemption or they’re compliant,” said Mackenzie Libbey, a staff attorney at Community Legal Services.
WHYY News asked CLS what people need to know about the changes, and how to file an appeal.
What are the work requirements?
SNAP recipients who work and earn more than $217.50 per week before taxes can still receive their benefits. Everyone else must submit documentation proving they volunteer or work 20 hours a week or lose their benefits after three months.
Philadelphia residents previously were exempt from work requirements due to the city’s rates of unemployment. However, the federal government has removed the city’s waiver.
Who must meet new requirements?
The federal government has implemented new work requirements for adults between 18 and 64 years old who do not have a dependent child under 14 years old and are considered physically and mentally able to work. Veterans and former foster youth must also meet the work requirements.
People who fall under these categories must find work, or provide documentation showing they have a medical condition or have caregiver responsibilities that prevent them from working.
How will I be notified if I lose my SNAP benefits?
SNAP recipients could expect to receive letters of ineligibility between January and March. These letters of ineligibility have been delayed because of the recent government shutdown that ended Nov. 12.
“We’re really trying to get the word out that folks should be checking their notices very closely, especially if they’re in one of these categories that will be affected,” Libbey said.
These letters may be inaccurate, however, if a person’s work or exemption status isn’t documented.
Community Legal Services is urging residents to find out whether they still qualify for SNAP. The organization offers a screener to help determine eligibility.
How do I appeal?
When a person receives a letter notifying them that their SNAP benefits have been terminated, they also receive a form with instructions for appealing the decision.
Residents must appeal within 15 days to remain on SNAP. People who miss the deadline and lose their benefits may still appeal within a 90-day period to have their benefits reinstated.
Residents should indicate why they believe they are eligible for SNAP, such as meeting work requirements or living with a chronic health condition. Most decisions are made within two months, and hearings are typically done over the phone.
“Appealing is sometimes an intimidating prospect for people because it sounds very official and judicial. It’s not. It’s a way of saying, ‘I disagree with this decision, and let’s find a way to work it out,’” Libbey said.
People can also verbally request an appeal by calling the state’s Department of Human Service’s Bureau of Hearings and Appeals at 717-783-3950.
