U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said this week that the federal government would start withholding money to help run the SNAP food aid program from states that don’t provide data on participants, including their immigration status.

The department said the government needs the data to spot fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps 42 million Americans, or about 1 in 8, buy groceries.

The plan to withhold the administrative funds is an escalation of a legal battle that’s been going on since shortly after President Donald Trump took office. It’s decidedly partisan. Only states led by Democrats have failed to provide the information the administration seeks.

Here’s what to know.

Billions could be at stake for states

SNAP costs federal taxpayers about $100 billion a year. Of that, about $94 billion goes to benefits and the rest to administrative costs.

The federal government currently reimburses about half the states’ cost to manage SNAP, though that’s scheduled to drop to 25% next October.

The amount states receive varies widely, as does the portion of state SNAP funding that goes to administrative costs. When excluding bonus funds for the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming, for example, got less than $9 million for administering SNAP during the 2023 fiscal year, the most recent time frame for which data is available. That represented 12% of its SNAP funding. California, the most populous state, received more than $1.2 billion for SNAP administration, nearly 10% of its total SNAP allocation. Florida received $84 million for administration, a little over 1% of its overall federal SNAP funding.

Some experts have warned that shifting costs to states — even short of withholding them entirely — could be such a major expense that some could drop SNAP.

Some states already are bracing to take on more of the costs. Connecticut recently set aside $500 million to offset potential federal funding cuts to states. It’s up to Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, to decide whether to tap that for SNAP costs.

The money wouldn’t disappear immediately

USDA plans to notify states that have not provided the requested information that they’re not in compliance as soon as next week. The states would have more time to comply.

And after that, they could appeal.

Kansas was notified in September that it would lose administrative funds for its failure to share the requested data. That state is still appealing and hasn’t seen money cut off yet.