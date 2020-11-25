Emergency funds help thousands of Delaware SNAP recipients

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Congress may have stalled on approval of a second round of stimulus help for Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, but SNAP recipients in Delaware have been able to get a little more money to buy food.

Delawareans who get SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, often referred to as food stamps, got emergency funding this week as part of additional help offered to recipients each month since the pandemic started.

“In order to get resources to people who are the most vulnerable or the most in need, our federal partners and our state government have authorized us to provide emergency benefits for SNAP clients,” said Ray Fitzgerald, who leads the state Division of Social Services. “What the rules allow us to do is for families or individuals who don’t currently receive the maximum benefit in those programs, it allows us to now provide the maximum benefit to them.”

More than 35,000 households were eligible to get the extra benefits in November, totaling about $7.9 million.

“These folks that are able-bodied are predominantly the working poor,” Fitzgerald said. “Once you take away the children or the elderly or disabled folks away from the food stamp census, of the able-bodied adults who are receiving food stamps, 70 to 80% of them are working or have worked within the past 12 months.”