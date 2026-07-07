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Gov. Mikie Sherrill toured flood damage in Camden on Tuesday to see firsthand the damage that swift-moving storms caused to the South Jersey city a day prior.

Sherrill visited a city fire station to see a high-water rescue vehicle that had just arrived in town — and was pressed into service before firefighters had a chance to be trained on the new $360,000 emergency response vehicle.

“They have done a really good job here in Camden with some of these resiliency efforts,” Sherrill said. “It’s why this wasn’t worse. It’s why the flooding dissipated very quickly after the event was over.”

Fire Chief Jesse Flax said a grant paid for the rescue vehicle that arrived about a week before the storms that dumped more than 4 inches of rain in about an hour.

“It was probably the MVP of the whole day. It went out, and it stayed out the entire day until sometime late in the evening,” Flax said.

The big red vehicle is equipped with 4-foot tires and a multi-step platform, allowing stranded motorists to walk above the floodwaters when rescued. It also has a hydraulic platform in the rear that can lift things like a wheelchair or stretcher and put them into the vehicle.