Delaware Valley braces for a washout week with rain forecasted most days
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is forecasting rain showers every day this week, except for Friday.
Three rounds of rain will drench the Philadelphia metro area this week, with the heaviest predicted for Wednesday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly is predicting at least a chance of rain every day this week except for Friday, which will bring flooding concerns for people living along rivers and creeks.
“Areas will already be pretty soaked in from Wednesday’s rainfall, and then we’re going to get another round of rainfall this weekend,” said meteorologist Mike Lee. “Additional locations could potentially see some minor flooding, potentially moderate as well. In terms of where exactly the greatest concern is, it’s still a bit uncertain right now, but we’re certainly watching it closely.”
Portions of New Jersey, including northwestern and southwestern Burlington County, are under a flood watch throughout Wednesday. Flooding could occur in urban areas or places with poor drainage.
Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week, with highs forecasted near 60 degrees and lows dipping into the mid-30s.
“If you want dry spring weather, we will probably have to wait until early to mid-next week before we get into the nice spring weather,” Lee said. “But to be fair, rainy weather is a part of the deal.”
The National Weather Service recommends people living near flood-prone areas to be prepared to take action in case flooding develops and to monitor forecasts for possible flood warnings.
