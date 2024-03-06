From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Three rounds of rain will drench the Philadelphia metro area this week, with the heaviest predicted for Wednesday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly is predicting at least a chance of rain every day this week except for Friday, which will bring flooding concerns for people living along rivers and creeks.

“Areas will already be pretty soaked in from Wednesday’s rainfall, and then we’re going to get another round of rainfall this weekend,” said meteorologist Mike Lee. “Additional locations could potentially see some minor flooding, potentially moderate as well. In terms of where exactly the greatest concern is, it’s still a bit uncertain right now, but we’re certainly watching it closely.”

Portions of New Jersey, including northwestern and southwestern Burlington County, are under a flood watch throughout Wednesday. Flooding could occur in urban areas or places with poor drainage.