This story originally appeared on 6abc

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says the threat for severe weather remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

MONDAY: An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for the threat of severe storms this evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 70mph. Storms may produce some hail. There is concern for localized flooding, which is why some areas are under a flood watch through midnight, low 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower or heavy thunderstorm is possible. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and strong winds, high 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and humid. A few more showers and storms are possible, high 82.

THURSDAY: It’s still humid with a spotty storm possible, high 83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm, high 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm around, high 86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, watch for a shower or thunderstorm, high 85.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun with a shower or thunderstorm around, high 87.