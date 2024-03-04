From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After distributing 1,500 banned books by Black authors in February, Visit Philadelphia is working to include more works written by women to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The Little Free(dom) Library initiative, which started last month in conjunction with the Free Library of Philadelphia and Little Free Library, will now offer “Feminism Is for Everybody” by bell hooks and “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang, along with a dozen other books offered through the initiative.

All of the books offered have fallen under book bans within school districts throughout the country after being deemed inappropriate. According to PEN America, during the 2022-2023 school year, 30% of banned books were about race, racism or featured characters of color. Of the top 11 books, 10 are by female or non-binary authors or illustrators.

Books can be found at multiple locations throughout Philadelphia, including the Museum of Art, Betsy Ross House and Franklin Square. Many were purchased from local Black-owned businesses, including Black and Nobel, Hakim’s Bookstore and Gift Shop and Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books.