At 9 a.m.: Full House of Representatives set to debate impeachment charges

Carmen Maria Machado: “In a Dream House”

Air Date: December 17, 2019 10:00 am
Listen 49:03
(photo credit, Art Streiber / AUGUST)

Guest: Carmen Maria Machado

Domestic abuse tends to be viewed as a problem between heterosexual couples. Less attention has been given to violence in same-sex relationships. For Philadelphia writer Carmen Maria Machado, this “archival silence” was one of the driving forces behind her new memoir, In the Dream House, about an abusive relationship she had with a woman writer.  Machado’s memoir is winning wide praise, like her previous short story collection, Her Body and Other Parties, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. She comes in today to talk about her writing on personal trauma and her use of different genres and styles to give voice to it.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

