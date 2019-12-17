Carmen Maria Machado: “In a Dream House”

Guest: Carmen Maria Machado

Domestic abuse tends to be viewed as a problem between heterosexual couples. Less attention has been given to violence in same-sex relationships. For Philadelphia writer Carmen Maria Machado, this “archival silence” was one of the driving forces behind her new memoir, In the Dream House, about an abusive relationship she had with a woman writer. Machado’s memoir is winning wide praise, like her previous short story collection, Her Body and Other Parties, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. She comes in today to talk about her writing on personal trauma and her use of different genres and styles to give voice to it.