Death, taxes and tribute bands — you can count on all three. But this weekend, it’s the actual bands you came to love in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s that are headlining shows in the area. Foreigner, Styx and John Waite are on the Renegades and Jukebox Heroes tour, which comes to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday. Blink 182 is in town as well. Classical music is showcased at the Philadelphia Young Pianists Academy’s Piano Festival, nine days of all things piano, including performances and panels.

Shakespeare continues to be one of the most popular playwrights this summer (and every summer for the past 400 or so years). A reimagined acrobatic version of “Hamlet” comes to Fringe Arts and Clark Park’s Shakespeare troupe presents “As You Like It.” Newark, Delaware hosts the 20th annual Food & Brew Festival downtown and the African American Museum in Philadelphia presents its inaugural dessert fest.

New Jersey

Foreigner and Styx with John Waite: Renegades and Jukebox Heroes Tour

The AOR radio and the MTV generation combine for the Renegades and Jukebox Heroes tour starring Foreigner, Styx and John Waite. The bands are making their Philly-area stop at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. It’s the one time where you can pull out your high school gear (if it still fits) and head off to a show where your retro fashions won’t be judged. We promise!

Delaware

Jerry Seinfeld

If Jerry Seinfeld created his eponymous show about nothing, is his standup show also about nothing? There’s no name for his tour, he’s just showing up, so it’s something to ponder. You can find out for sure by attending his only summertime stop in Delaware.

20th Annual Downtown Newark Food & Brew Festival

Where: Multiple locations, downtown Newark, Del.

Multiple locations, downtown Newark, Del. When: Saturday, July 27, noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Downtown Newark Food & Brew Festival is now in its 20th year, which attests to its standing as one of the city’s most anticipated annual events. What makes it unique is that it’s not a street festival but one that happens in Newark’s restaurants. Over 40 breweries will provide samples of their best craft beers paired with small-plate food selections. The first 2,000 guests get a free commemorative 5 oz. beer mug. And parking is also free for the duration of the fest. We like free and you will, too.

Special Events

12th PYPA Piano Festival (Philadelphia Young Pianists Academy)

Where: Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce St.

Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce St. When: Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4

Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 4 How much: Various prices

Classical pianist Charlotte Hu saw a need and she filled it. She’s the force behind the Young Pianist Academy’s Piano Festival, now in its twelfth year. The festival includes nine days of panels, performances, workshops and the Philadelphia International Piano Competition. The performances and classes are ticketed, but the competition is free and open to the public.

Germantown Art & Sound: Creative Kickback and Art Show

Where: Our House Cultural Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.

Our House Cultural Center, 6380 Germantown Ave. When: Friday, July 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

It’s Fourth Friday, which means it’s time for Germantown Art & Sound’s Creative Kickback and Art Show. Complimentary wine will be provided or you can bring your own. Eight artists will display and discuss their artwork in various disciplines, which is for sale. DJ heat_wav will keep the vibes going and the energy flowing and Velvet Grüve is scheduled to perform.

Arts & Culture

Hamlet by New York Circus Project

We’re not sure that Shakespeare would have ever imagined that “Hamlet” would get the acrobatic treatment, but here we are. The New York Circus Project used the source material as inspiration while creating a completely new production. Members of the troupe include dancers and acrobats from Cirque du Soleil, the 7 Fingers and L’Ecole Nationale de Cirque de Montréal, so they have the bonafides. The Prince of Denmark meets contemporary circus? You’ll want to see it.

As You Like It

Where: Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave.

Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave. When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 28, 7 p.m. How much: Free

Shakespeare in Clark Park returns from their summer tour around the city back to their home base for “As You Like It,” their final performances of the summer season. The multicultural cast will transform the urban parkland into the forest of ‘Ardenne’ to tell the classic tale of love overcoming all.

Philadelphia Dance Day

Where: Philly Dance Fitness, 1923 Chestnut St.

Philly Dance Fitness, 1923 Chestnut St. When: Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. How much: Free, $10 for post-workshop dance showcase

Free your mind and the rest will follow. So shake off all the constrictions of the work week and embrace movement on Philly Dance Day. The free workshops go from tap to tango and everything in between, concluding with a ticketed dance showcase afterward. Organizers say don’t be shy, you can come solo or with a partner, as every dancer will be rotated.

Outdoors

Red Bull Championship Run

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd.

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd. When: Saturday, July 27, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. How much: $29 to register, free to watch

If there’s a sports team championship being celebrated, some Philadelphians will shimmy up a greased pole for free. Imagine finding out you can get paid to do it. Yup, you can, at the Red Bull Championship Run. If you can make it to a red flag at the end of a greased pole positioned over the Delaware River waterfront without falling, you advance. Given the city’s track record with greased poles, we’ll collectively hang our heads in shame if no one from Philly wins this one.

Burpee Open

Where: Fordhook Farm, 105 New Britain Road, Doylestown, Pa.

Fordhook Farm, 105 New Britain Road, Doylestown, Pa. When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

When Atlee Burpee bought a Bucks County Farm in 1888, he set the United States seed business in motion. A doctor by trade, he was fascinated by the possibilities of seed propagation to upgrade vegetables. His son David followed in his footsteps, but focused his work on flowers. You can learn more about the company’s history and how to expand your gardening skills at the Burpee Open when the farm opens its doors to the public for a day of family-friendly activities.

Food & Drink

Braid Mill Night Market

Food, drink and more than 30 vendors combine for a night of fun, music and community at the Braid Mill Night Market. The pop-up events, a staple in many Asian countries, are becoming increasingly popular in Philly and around the country.

Sweet & Savory Mini-Dessert Expo

If you have a sweet tooth, the place to indulge it this weekend will be at the Sweet & Savory Mini-Dessert Expo. The inaugural event brings together more than 20 pastry chefs who will share their treats in four categories: baked desserts, frozen desserts, puddings and custards and confectioneries. Luscious Lounge access is available for 21 and up at an additional cost and includes live music, food and drink.

Comedy

Marc Curry

If you remember the 90s sitcom “Hanging with Mr. Cooper” then you likely remember its amiable star, Marc Curry. Since then, he’s been working steadily in TV and film and on the comedy circuit. Now, he’s in Philly for four shows on a standup tour.

Music

Beck with the Philadelphia Orchestra

After seven Grammys and a more than two-decade long career, Beck is open to new things. That’s why he’s performing music from his vast catalog with the Philadelphia Orchestra. There’s a lot of ground to cover, from his 1994 debut “Mellow Gold” to “Morning Phase” in 2014, which won him an Album of the Year Grammy. (Prince handed him the award in his last appearance on the show.) Beck’s most recent release, “Hyperspace,” came out in 2019.

Beta Hi-Fi

Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When: Through Saturday, July 27

Through Saturday, July 27 How much: Free

Emerging artists are the focus at Beta Hi-Fi. The three-day festival is the local music scene’s version of “American Idol.” Each night three artists perform 15-20 minute sets in front of judges who determine whether or not they move on to the next round. Saturday’s show crowns a winner. Judges include WXPN’s John Vettese and last year’s winner Oaks Korogodsky of the Side Chicks.

Blink 182: One More Time Tour

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. When: Friday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 7 p.m. How much: $100 and up

These days, drummer Travis Barker is better known in some circles as reality show star Kourtney Kardashian’s husband. But in the late 90s and early aughts, he and the band Blink 182 were hitmakers who made punk more palatable to the masses in the post-grunge era. After roster changes, cancer, a plane crash and a breakup, the band’s back on the road again, making a Philly stop on the One More Time Tour.

An Evening With Regina Spektor

Russian-born singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has garnered an eclectic group of fans drawn to her gift for writing songs that cross the genres of folk, alternative and pop. She’s also crafted multiple songs that have been used in TV, film and commercials, including her big hit “Fidelity.” Her latest release “Home, Before and After,” came out in 2022, the same year she made her debut on NPR’s “Tiny Desk.” She comes to the Met Philadelphia on Saturday.