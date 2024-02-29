From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philly-based artists of color and arts organizations will receive $1 million to fund new performances, exhibitions and films and create long-term organizational success.

Thirty-nine grants from Philadelphia’s Cultural Treasures program will fund work for local artists of color, as well as provide arts organizations aid for staff expansions and technology upgrades. The grants were distributed to organizations with annual operating budgets below $300,000 and artists over 18 years of age who have lived and worked in Philadelphia for at least the past five years.

Aside from organizational expansions, the grants address archival work and documentation, collaborations and artistic expression and experimentation.

Barbara Wong, the director of the Creative Communities team at the William Penn Foundation, discussed the importance of the grants being distributed throughout Philadelphia with WHYY News.

“This was really meant to address sort of like the broader spectrum of the BIPOC [Black, Indigenous or other people of color] creative communities and all of the areas that they could be doing their work,” Wong said. “A lot of these artists and organizations are so embedded within their neighborhoods and communities, so their impact on our communities is just so rich.”