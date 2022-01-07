The company is planning its next live-action production, a play called “High Noon,” but without committing to performance dates.

Emergency funds are one-time distributions, and only boost the cultural nonprofit sector when it is unable to generate earned income.

“It was critical because it helped to pay for the utility bills, the insurance, those basic costs that don’t stop,” said Anne Edmunds, a development specialist who works with several small- and mid-sized arts organizations.

One of Edmunds’ clients is the Clef Club, a jazz education and performance organization with a 240-seat theater on South Broad Street. She said 70% of the club’s revenue is earned, especially from renting out the space, which has been largely unused for almost two years. That has forced the club to turn more to donations.

“I am so proud of them because the organization has been able to pay their bills,” she said. “We ended the year in 2020 and 2021 in the black. Every dollar was precious.”

The Clef Club has also been working to fund a $600,000 capital campaign to pay for deferred maintenance and upgrades to the building. Next week, the club will hold a fundraising concert featuring two dozen performers, such as Immanuel Wilkins, Orrin Evans, and Joe Block, held at Chris’ Jazz Cafe.

“They’re nurturing the young talent that keeps the music alive, plus many of their students eventually make their way to our stage,” said Chris’ Jazz Cafe owner Mark DeNinno. “We feel that it is one of the most important ways that we can contribute to this ongoing process of keeping jazz relevant in Philadelphia.”

However, emergency relief is tapering off. The latest round came from the recent federal American Rescue Plan act, distributed in Pennsylvania as PA SHARP grants by Pennsylvania Humanities.

As organizations start to plan into a future with more normal revenue streams, some have questioned how equitable “normal” funding has been in the past, and if that can change.

The Esperanza Arts Center opened in 2018 on the campus of Esperanza Charter School, in Hunting Park. Programmed with Latino-oriented arts and music performances, the state-of-the-art theater operated for barely two years before the pandemic mostly closed it to the public.

Since then, the theater has been used as a sound stage to create video performance content, including Virtual Latino Arts Festival last fall and the forthcoming LuminArias video series spotlighting Latino artists.

Esperanza has received emergency relief funding from the city twice, as well as federal relief money.

“We also thankfully received a grant from Mellon Foundation and the William Penn Foundation,” said vice president Bill Rhoads. “Without that, we would just have not existed.”

Nevertheless, Rhoads said he had to let go of two staff members for lack of funds. The recent omicron surge squashed Epseranza’s planned Three Kings holiday celebration this weekend.

Rhoads says his main concern is not 2022, but 2023 and beyond, and what happens to ongoing funding for arts organizations like his.

“Another byproduct of the pandemic has been spotlighting some of the challenges of BIPOC-serving organizations, which we are,” he said. “While we’re all grateful that that spotlight has been placed on the inequities that exist in funding for arts organizations that serve people of color, there is a big concern that once the pandemic is over, things will go back to normal.”

Rhoads, who also serves as a board member of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, said he has been speaking to city officials and philanthropic organizations about correcting the historic inequities in funding artists of color.

Some arts funding efforts have prioritized artists of color and organizations working for underserved communities, but once the emergency becomes less urgent, Rhoads fears that priority will vanish, and funding entities may drop grants for artists of color to lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“These are Band-Aids,” he said. “We need to think about how we’re going to be able to sustain ourselves over the next decade.”

Rhoads’ advice for arts organizations: Keep on keeping on, no matter how small.

“This is for many people their darkest hour. The arts are needed more than ever right now,” he said. “If you can’t provide that for your community when they need you most, then you need to rethink why you exist, why you’re doing what you’re doing. Don’t do nothing.”

Disclosure: The William Penn Foundation supports WHYY.