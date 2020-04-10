New Philly artist relief fund launched, as city releases $2M in aid to local nonprofits

This week, an emergency relief fund was established to help artists and small arts organizations in Philadelphia survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy partnered with the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, with major funding from the William Penn Foundation, the Barra Foundation,and the Wyncote Foundation, among others.

“Regional nonprofit arts and cultural organizations have experienced early, deep and widespread impacts as a result of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Janet Haas, chair of the William Penn Foundation, in a statement. “This is an important moment for arts funders to come together to show their support for a sector that provides so much to our city.”

According to the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, the regional arts sector includes more than 500 organizations, most of them small- to mid-sized, generating about 55,000 jobs and about a billion dollars in direct spending.