‘Save Your Biz Philly’ aims to help neighborhood businesses survive the pandemic

Adam Mustafa, born and raised in Philadelphia, has never been the type of person to ask for help when it comes to his business, Mobile Electronics.

But between the COVID-19 pandemic and two rounds of looting amid global protests for racial justice, Mustafa realized last year that an outside boost was exactly what he needed.

If it weren’t for ACHIEVEability, an organization that serves the 60th Street Corridor where his business is located, he wouldn’t have known or had the assistance to apply for $5,000 in CARES funding in May and a $14,000 Restore Reopen fund in June — a financial lift he said inspired him to keep fighting for the electronic store he opened four years ago.

“We were really contemplating just not opening back up because it was pretty scary, and then [ACHIEVEability] got us that grant and it really just pushed us forward to try to reopen and really keep going,” he said. “It was the push we needed, honestly, because we really couldn’t catch a break.”

Now Mustafa and other struggling business owners may be able to tap another source of aid thanks to a new program from the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations (PACDC), launched with a $577,500 grant from the TD Ready Challenge.

The Save Your Biz Philly initiative, which was one of six U.S. winners of the TD Bank challenge, aims to provide technical assistance, financial counseling, outreach, and pro bono legal representation to businesses gutted by the pandemic. PACDC will work with the Philadelphia Department of Commerce, LISC Philadelphia, and community organizations to connect interested business owners with experts in the field.

“[Save Your Biz Philly] is really aimed towards helping those small businesses that are in debt to get out of debt, to get on a more sustainable path,” PACDC Executive Director Rick Sauer said. He added that in many cases, relief programs don’t reach neighborhood-level small businesses, and if they do, language barriers and insufficient communication make it harder for business owners to know what resources are available to them.